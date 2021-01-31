Tennis | Tennis icon Venus Williams, 40, always manages, but even a two-week quarantine didn’t slow down at the start of the season

A long career in professional tennis began as many as 27 years ago.

Ageless appreciable tennis star Venus Williams seems to have survived well in its two-week quarantine in Australia. Williams started his season victoriously at the Yarra Valley Classic WTA.

Williams, 40, defeated the Dutchman in his opening match Arantxa Rusin 6-1, 6-3 and only needed 65 minutes for their match. There were no quarantine signs from the game.

“It’s great to be here again, I love Australia,” Williams said on the website of the women’s tennis interest group WTA.

“It’s so hard to play the first match of the season and I think I controlled my nerves a little better. Of course I have a lot of experience and I think it helped a little bit. ”

Australia forced all tennis players into strict coronavir virus quarantine when they arrived on the ground and the two stars did not survive the two weeks of isolation.

Williams will begin being part of the top tennis fleet when he is nearly 27 years old when he first appeared on professional courts in San Jose in 1994.

Rus, who came in the opening game of the tournament in Melbourne, was only three years old when Williams started touring in the tournaments.

Madly in his long career, Williams has won seven grand slam tournaments and rose to number one in the world in February 2002, as many as 19 years ago.

Williams ’current WTA Rank is 80 and based on that, Arantxa Rus was even a slight favorite with a ranking of 74th.

The Yarra Valley WTA is part of the Australian Open warm-up and is played in Melbourne Park. In a week, the Australian Open will also start on the same fields on February 8th.