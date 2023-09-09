Tennis | Tennis history was proven at the US Open

Rami and Salisbury became the first pair in the modern tennis era to win three consecutive US Open doubles titles.

American Rajeev Ram and British Joe Salisbury made tennis history on Friday at the US Open Grand Slam when they defeated India in the men’s doubles final Rohan Bopannan and Australia of Matthew Ebden 2–6, 6–3, 6–4.

Rami and Salisbury became the first pair in the modern tennis era to win three consecutive US Open doubles titles.

Time has passed since the previous similar control in the US Open doubles. Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin won in 1912–1914.

Ram, 39, and Salisbury, 31, earned $700,000 for their win. Bopanna and Ebden had to settle for $350,000.