Tennis | Tennis drama in the Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic lost three match points, Italy reached the final

Italy will face Australia in the Davis Cup final.

Tennis The Davis Cup final tournament in Malaga has provided several exciting twists and turns, and the semi-final match between Italy and Serbia was no exception. Italy rose from the brink of the abyss to win and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.

In the first match, Serbia Miomir Kecmanovic beat Italy by Lorenzo Musetti 6–7 (7–9), 6–2, 6–1.

Serbia thus had the opportunity to decide the final place in the meeting of the number one players: the number one in the world ranking Novak Djokovic faced the world number four Jannik Sinner. The opening set clearly went to Sinner 6–2. Djokovic won the second set with the same score.

In the third set at 5–4, Djokovic led 0–40 on Sinner’s serve. The Serbian star had three break points and match points and thus also three balls to win the semifinal. However, Sinner cleared the tight spot and also took the next two games and took the third set 7–5.

The two recently met in the ATP final tournament in Turin. In the opening set, Sinner won, but Djokovic was outright superior in the final match.

In doubles the Italian pair Jannik Sinner–Lorenzo Sonego beat the Serbian pair Djokovic-Kecmanovic straight in two sets. The set scores were 6–3, 6–4.

The final match between Italy and Australia starts on Sunday at 17:00. Australia beat Finland in the semi-final on Friday.