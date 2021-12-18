Tennis | Tennis association considers transgender’s right to participate in women’s competitions: “We have background work in progress”

CEO of the Tennis Association: Here we are facing a new one.

Finland The Tennis Association is currently working on the most difficult issue in competitive sports. Who is allowed to play in the women’s series?

CEO of the Tennis Association Teemu Purho confirms that in the autumn the association was contacted by a person who wanted to make a statement about a woman’s right to take part in women’s tennis competitions.

Purho does not tell the details of the case, such as whether that person has played in men’s competitive tennis and, if so, at what level. Purho says that the Tennis Association has been in contact with the International Tennis Association and the Finnish Olympic Committee.

“We have background work going on. Now we are doing internal preparations with a smaller group and the plan is to discuss the matter in the board of the Tennis Association in late January. Here we are facing a new one. The whole topic is new to us in Finland, ”says Purho.

New is due to the fact that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) published in November revised instructions gender-based series.

Earlier guidelines were still in place at the Tokyo Olympics, when the right of transgender women to participate in women’s races was discussed in public. The first transgender, New Zealand weightlifter in Olympic history was reportedly competing in Tokyo Laurel Hubbard, who had competed in the men ‘s series before the correction of sex.

According to the IOC recommendation in force in Tokyo, women can compete in the women’s series if they lowered their testosterone levels to less than ten nanomoles per liter of blood for a year before the competition.

This guidance was widely considered problematic by both proponents and opponents of broad inclusion. Emma N. Hilton and Tommy R. Lundbergin a study published in the journal Sports Medicine last December found that lowering testosterone in trans women below the limit required by the Kok for a year is not enough to equalize the muscle benefit of trans women.

On the other hand, the Transfeminine Association and the Finnish branch of Amnesty International have publicly demanded that the right to participate in women’s series should be based on a person’s own gender identity. In practice, it simply means an athlete’s own announcement.

The new guidelines published by the IOC in November no longer include a testosterone limit. They include universally formulated principles such as the right of everyone to participate in sport, ie inclusion, fairness, evidence-based, health priority and the fact that no one is presumed to have an unfair advantage on the basis of their sex. In practice, the IOC guidelines push for responsibility for determining eligibility for sports federations.

“Of course, I would like to see forms of support found both in the IOC and in international sports federations. If decisions are left to national federations, different solutions may emerge. These issues should be resolved at the international level, ”says Teemu Purho.

Public relations specialist Karoliina Ketola is one of the experts of the Finnish Olympic Committee who has discussed with the Tennis Association.

“We don’t have ready-made answers. To a large extent, we are still in the process of thinking about how we can support and guide sports federations, ”says Ketola.

The starting point of the Finnish Olympic Committee is Kok’s November policy.

“It has reforms in the right direction. The problem is that it leaves the matter pretty much unfinished. Our concern is that, even if the principles are good, it will be challenging to create practical models based on them. International sports federations need a lot of help, ”says Ketola.

The difficulties of the IOC guidelines come from sections 5 and 6 of the ten-point list. The sixth paragraph defines how restrictions on the right to participate must be justified on the basis of research data.

According to Article 6, the restriction of the right to participate must be based on research data which proves a “consistent, unfair and disproportionate competitive advantage”.

“This is certainly one of the key questions as to how that disproportionate competitive advantage will be demonstrated. And how is that stated in team sports? Yes, every species has to think about how to solve it. And if the big and wealthy international federations have not yet been able to do this, I do not think there will be a quick solution, a specialist in legislation and good governance in the Olympic Committee, ”the lawyer said. Petri Heikkinen says.

The wording on “disproportionate competitive advantage” is so loose that it would make it very difficult to legally restrict participation. This is because there is an overlap in the performance of women and men – there are women who stick with many men in sports performance.

But when comparing women and men who play at the top of the world, the difference is clear – in favor of men.

“That’s why there are series for women and men. When comparing the top individuals of women and men in sports where the results can be clearly measured in kilograms, cents and seconds, the results of men are significantly tougher, ”says SUEK, a medical expert at the Finnish Sports Ethics Center. Pekka Rauhala says.

COPD the sixth paragraph of the guidelines summarizes the problem of transgender participation in competitive sports. Can inclusion and fair competition be combined in a satisfactory way when the results of the best male athletes in sports based on physical performance are superior to those of the best female athletes?

Karoliina Ketola is silent for a moment before answering.

“The question is really challenging. Admittedly, the Kok guidelines do not say how to be able to participate in sports, and there are many ways to participate. We have been discussing this with human rights organizations that these guidelines are quite ambiguous, ”says Ketola.

Many ways of participating can mean different series divisions that are widely accepted in sports when based on, for example, weight or age.

Ketola believes that gender divisions in recreational sports could be relaxed. But in top sports, the solution is hard to see, because in top sports, the game involves significant money from the perspective of individuals and it’s a zero-sum game: the win for one is the loss for the other.

What kind of outcome does Ketola believe the Tennis Association will end up with?

“Reflections are at an early stage, but our initial recommendation is that if there is no particular barrier, then there would be an opportunity to participate. But I know that there may already be cash prizes in tennis at the hobby level, and I don’t know what difficulty factor they bring in terms of fairness. We will definitely continue the dialogue and try to help them achieve a good result, ”says Ketola.

Petri Heikkinen, a specialist in legislation and good governance at the Olympic Committee, predicts that in the future the right to participate in gender-specific series will be decided in court.

“This is a very difficult question. Not everyone can be satisfied in any way. If the matter were easy to resolve, it would have already been resolved, ”says Heikkinen.