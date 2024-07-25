Tennis | Teemu Seläntee’s praise of Sauli Niinistö’s work

Tennis|Teemu Selänne played tennis doubles with President Sauli Niinistö.

Helsinki On Wednesday, Kalastajatorpa saw a rare situation when the president Sauli Niinistö and a hockey legend Teemu Selänne played tennis doubles as a pair.

It was about the official opening match of the Helsinki Midnight Sun tennis tournament, where Niinistö and Selänne faced the tournament’s founder Riku Helminen and Matti Urmaksen.

The competition ended with the victory of Niinistö and Selänte.

“It was nice to play. It was a great honor,” Selänne said about playing with Niinistö.

“You didn’t have to think many times when asked about this.”

Niinistö acts as the patron of the senior tournament. Players from at least 27 different countries will participate in the tournament.

Selänne says that she has met Niinistö many times before, but this was the first time they played tennis together.

“It went well!”

75 years old Niinistö even surprised with his tennis skills. He made the crowd cheer with his points from near the net. Also, one ace served hit the counter and licked the border.

Dozens of people had gathered to watch the president and Selänte play together in the scorching Finnish summer sunshine.

“You can see that Sauli is an athlete,” Selänne said.

“I think it’s a great example for all of us that the president is active and takes care of his health. He roller skates, plays ladle on outdoor ice, plays tennis and rides a bike and everything.”

Also the current president of the republic Alexander Stubb known for their athletic lifestyle.

Free lord Selänne, who enjoys life in Southern California, coaches her daughter Veera in tennis. 17-year-old Veera Selänne plays the sport with ambition.

Teemu Selänne has said that they train twice a day all year round. The number of exercises increases to 20 hours per week.

Mind game. If your daughter Veera and President Niinistö played against each other, who would win?

“Veera is a bit like that, he also wants to win. Yes, he would probably at least try to keep the match even, but I think that in the final games Veera would somehow win.”

Teemu Selänte’s 17-year-old daughter Veera was watching her father and Sauli Niinistö play together.

in his NHL career Selänne, who scored 684 regular season goals, says that the summer went smoothly.

“Summer has gone by damn fast again. When there is a lot to do and a lot of movement, it feels like this July in particular just disappears from under me. But it’s been fun.”

In August, Selänne is heading Top Gear Finland – for filming the TV show.