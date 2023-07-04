Tennis | Teemu Selänne coaches his 15-year-old daughter Veera towards the top of tennis: “A three-year project”

Father and daughter have agreed on a three-year project.

Finland summer came To Teemu Selänte earlier than usual.

The ice hockey legend arrived in the frost already in May TV show Top Gear Finland for descriptions. Selänte is joined by a comedian in the program Ismo Leikola and presenter Christopher Strandberg.

Filming will continue in August.

“It’s been really fun because all three of us like cars and humor,” Selänne enthuses.

The Finland summer of Selänte, who turned 53 on Monday, has progressed along familiar paths. In June, he hosts a discus camp bearing his name in Vuokatti. Last Saturday, he played in the traditional Bermuda tennis tournament at Kalastajatorpa.

“It’s been a fantastic summer,” Selänne says with a big smile.

On the fisherman’s farm Selänte’s wife was also there Sliver and a 15-year-old daughter Veerawho aims high in tennis.

“The girl has a strong passion. It looks really good”, says Selänne.

A father coaches his daughter. The amount of training has already increased to more than 20 hours a week.

“It’s hard, but just the right amount. Sometimes you may have to pull the strings a little to see if we even go too hard.”

Veera Seläntee has completed her first year at an American high school.

“He dreams of becoming a professional. We have a three-year project to put everything into play and see how far the chips will go,” says Teemu Selänne.

At the end of high school, the Seläntees find out what the path in tennis would look like.

“Veera has a very strong will, but that’s what she needs if she wants to succeed.”

Back the middle of the boys, 25 years old Eetu Selänne unexpectedly made headlines last fall when he moved to Mestis team Heinola’s Peliitto.

The second-generation hockey player showed that he can do well at Finland’s second level. In 42 matches, the power points were 6+6=12.

For the coming season, Selänne moved to another Mestis group, Kajaani Hokki. The choice of club was influenced by the fact that he entered the military service in the Kainuu brigade on Monday.

“He has his own dream as a professional hockey player. He also works with great passion,” says Isä-Selänne.

He was convinced of how Eetu did in Peliitoi as an energetic attitude player.

“He played really well. Eetu has never been a goal scorer or scorer, but he is a good general player who almost always makes the right decisions. I am very satisfied. Even if he could get a little more power here and there.”

Ridge believes that Hokki is a good place for the boy to continue developing. The small team is piloted by an experienced coach, a former Pelicans league pilot Pasi Räsänen.

“I did a little background work. There is a strong passion to do things right and good dune is also made there. They have bet for Eetu,” says Selänne.

Mestis everyday life is modest and in a way harsh, but Eetu Selänne is full of enthusiasm.

“He really liked being in Heinola. After California and Boston, you can enjoy it anywhere”, Selänne grins and reminds that it’s easy to be in a small town and focus on the fun.

His son with that, Selänne followed Mesti particularly closely last season and spent a week in Heinola. In the spring, he got excited to follow the gold rush of his hometown team Kiekko-Espoo on TV.

Kiekko-Espoo, which is making a new rise, defeated Imatra’s Ketterä in the finals.

“It was so sweet to watch those games and the arc of the drama!” Your back will glow.

He is happy for the people of Espoo.

“It was great to see what kind of boom Espoo has gotten. They definitely deserve the opportunity to move up to the SM league.”

Year then Selänne was involved in a project, the purpose of which was to buy Jokerit and start building the club’s return to Finland.

It was the other way around. The Jokers were taken over by another poppoo, who is in charge Mikko Saarni. Among others, the joker legend is included Ossi Väänänen and NHL stars Esa Lindell and Teuvo Teräväinen.

Even though Selänte’s project went awry, there is no bitterness. Vice versa. He wishes the Jokers all the best.

“I have my full support for them. It’s good that they have fixed things and moved things forward. They have the same state of will that we had. In the beginning, this was in favor of the Jokers.”

Jokerit will play in Mest next season.

“It brings a new spice to the divar.”

Ridge says that he was asked for the background of the Jokers.

“They wanted me for this to the Advisory Board (advisory board), but at least I don’t see it as appropriate yet. But of course I’m in the spirit. There are good friends there and I’m glad that Jokerit is now in good hands,” he says.

If Jokerit and Kiekko-Espoo meet in the Mesti finals next season, whose side are you on?

“Of course, my biggest heart is with the Jokers. But Espook is really important to me and I have watched them with pride. Espoo is a difficult place because there are small villages here and there, but now it feels like it is more united.”

Free lord Selänne, who enjoys life, constantly receives offers to play hockey, but he is not ready to join operational activities. The Anaheim Ducks have wooed their club icon to the top brass of sports management.

The door is open, but Selänne has refused.

“I’m still not ready for any operational activity, even if they really want to,” he says.

Selänne spends her days with her daughter.

“As long as I’m hugging Veera, I don’t have time for anything else. If I were to start an operational project, I would have to go full throttle.”