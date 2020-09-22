Tennis | Tali’s ATP tournament has been canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic

The Tali Open was due to play in November. Emil Ruusuvuori had promised to play in the tournament.

Helsinki The Tali Open professional tennis tournament was supposed to be held again at the Tali Tennis Center in November, but the tournament has now been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and related burdens.

Tali Open tournament manager Pekka Mäkelä confirmed the revocation decision to HS.

“Yes annoying. Until the last one we tried to organize the tournament. There is nothing you can do, ”says Mäkelä.

This year’s Tali Open had to be organized together with the Tampere Open, because the Tampere tournament was not held in the summer either.

The Tali Open is a challenger-level tournament with a prize pool of € 50,000. This year, the organizers would have had to pay only € 20,000, as the ATP organization would have supported the tournament with € 50,000.

Although Emil Ruusuvuori currently playing in bigger tournaments, he had promised to join the Tali Open. Also one of Finland’s top players Otto Virtanen and Patrik Niklas-Salminen would have participated.