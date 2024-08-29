Tennis | Tähtivastus ended Otto Virtanen’s match at the US Open

Tennis|Alex de Minaur is ranked tenth in the world.

Finnish player Otto Virtanen the road stood up at the US Open tennis tournament. Virtanen faced Australia in the second round of the singles on Thursday by Alex de Minaurwho overthrew the Finnish set 7–5, 6–1, 7–6 (7–3).

Virtanen had advanced to the second round after overwhelmingly defeating France earlier this week Quentin Halyswho, like the Finn, had made it to the main series through the qualifiers.

23-year-old Virtanen has advanced to the second round of the grand slam tournament twice now in his career. Virtanen was last seen in the second round at Wimbledon in July. At that time, he bowed out in a five-round battle to the United States To Tommy Paul.

The US Open is the last grand slam tournament of the season.