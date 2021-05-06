The Laureus Academy he has an inordinate taste for tennis. A good proof is that half of the 22 male awards have been awarded to this sport. In the women it has not gone bad either, with seven. The 2021 contest, which rewarded the strangest season ever, hit by the pandemic with cancellations and postponements to atypical dates, has been faithful to that line with an illustrious double: Rafa Nadal and Naomi Osaka. Deserved, yes. We are not going to complain. The award of the Balearic Islands also amends certain injustice, because it was always the least recognized of the members of the Big Three. Of those eleven awards, five have been for Roger Federer, four for Novak Djokovic and two for Rafael Nadal. The Swiss has another secondary prize; and Spanish, two. An analysis of the track record of the three does not dictate that difference, rather the opposite. In fact, the main reason for the distinction this year is that Nadal, despite playing little due to the circumstances, managed to round his 20th Grand Slam, which in turn was his 13th Roland Garros, which has tied Federer.

Nadal and Federer They are, according to this scale, the greatest in the history of tennis. And they would also endure that pulse if the spectrum is extended to all of sport. Djokovic harasses with 18. The preference of the Laureus for tennis has been confirmed, but it cannot become a reproach either. Well thought, the short life of these Oscars, which started in 2000, has witnessed the heyday of this discipline, an unparalleled rivalry, with the best three ever, at least by numbers, competing with each other. The same stage, by the way, that has raised Serena Williams with 23 Grand Slams. The American collects five absolute Laureus and one secondary. Osaka now looks at her figure. Tennis sweeps the Laureus. And, this time yes, with Nadal in front.