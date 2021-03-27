Tennis | Surprise victory for Rose Mountain in Miami tennis tournament – defeated seventh-placed Zverev in the world in a two-hour match

“You can be proud of how I was able to make changes within the game.”

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori has taken a surprise victory over Germany Alexander Zverev tennis in the 2nd round of the men’s singles tournament at the Miami Masters. Ruusuvuori won the two-hour match in three sets 1–6, 6–3, 6–1.

Zverev is ranked seven on the world tennis list, while Rose Mountain is ranked 83. 21-year-old Rose Mountain and 23-year-old Zverev played against each other for the first time. At the Miami Masters, Zverev was third.

The win will take us to the third round of the Rose Mountain Miami tournament. Finnish Tennis Association by the victory over Zverevi is the most significant achievement of the Rose Mountain career so far.

Zverev was stronger in the first set, but in the second set, Rose Mountain began to catch the plot.

“I don’t know how I got the match translated. In the first installment I didn’t feel good, but in the second installment I started to find my game and towards the end I played really good tennis. One of the hardest victories of my career, ”said Ruusuvuori in a field interview according to a release from the Finnish Tennis Association.

After the match, Ruusuvuori repeated his mood to the media.

“A little weaker start today, a little more nervous,” a little too many mistakes in that first installment. In the second installment, better things began to be found.

Rose Mountain described the conditions of the match as slow and rebuked himself for being too quick. He felt his playing improved during the match.

“How I was able to make changes within the game,” one should be proud of.

Rose Mountain is playing for the second time in her career at the Masters level and now progressed for the first time to the third round.

In the third round, Sweden will face Mikael Ymer, which ranks 95th on the world list. Rose Mountain already knows Ymer.

“We’re good friends here,” but we haven’t played or trained terribly together. He also seems to play really well.

“It will become one match among others, everything that is on the field will be given,” Ruusuvuori predicts.