Tennis | Surprise result at Wimbledon – Norway’s Casper Ruud was eliminated from the next round

Great Britain’s Liam Broady gave shock treatment to the fourth in the men’s tennis world rankings.

Norwegian top player Casper Ruud was unexpectedly eliminated in the men’s singles second round match at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Britain, who made it to the Grand Slam tournament in London, is a wild card Liam Broady gave the 24-year-old tennis world number four a shock treatment with a score of 6–4, 3–6, 4–6, 6–3, 6–0.

The young fjord tennis ace has had problems in the legendary grass court tournament before, as he has not yet progressed beyond the second round at Wimbledon.

This time, the journey took place in dealing with the 29-year-old Broady. He is only ranked 142 in the world tennis rankings.

Broady was surprised himself after knocking off the absolute top player in the tennis world, who entered the tournament as the 4th ranked player.

“I was thinking before last night what I would say if I won this match. Now I’m in that situation, but I don’t know what to say,” Broady told news agency AFP.

“I also told my mum in the morning that if she doesn’t want to watch the game, that’s fine because I’ve already won £80,000 so she can take it easy,” Broady said after his surprise win.

The British gambler will face Canada in the third round Denis Shapovalovwho is the 26th ranked player at Wimbledon.