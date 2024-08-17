Tennis | Superstar broke his racket: “Worst match of my life”

Tennis|Carlos Alcaraz got frustrated in Cincinnati.

Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz experienced a surprise loss at the Cincinnati Masters tournament. Experienced Gael Monfils cleared the third place in the world ranking with numbers 4–6, 7–6, 6–4.

Recently in the Olympic final in Paris For Novak Djokovic a stooped Alcaraz couldn’t contain himself when the trouble began against Monfilis. After the Frenchman took a 3–1 lead in the final set, Alcaraz hit his bat furiously on the surface of the field.

Arriving in front of the press after the match, Alcaraz was hardly calmed down.

“I think it was the worst match of my life. I’ve been training well here, but it felt like I was playing a completely different sport on the center field compared to the training fields. The ball moved much faster and bounced much higher, Alcaraz gushed to The Athletic by.”

Alcarazin the next tournament is the last Grand Slam of the season, the US Open. He goes into the major tournament as the early favorite, but two consecutive defeats create unexpected dark clouds over the young Spaniard.

Alcaraz has already won the French Open and Wimbledon this season. He won the US Open two years ago.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz is the youngest player in history to win a Grand Slam tournament on three different surfaces, i.e. grass, grass and hard.