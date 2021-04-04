Tennis | Success at Miami Masters elevates Emil Ruusuvuori’s career to ATP rankings

In Finnish statistics, Ruusuvuori ranks fourth.

Very The Miami Masters Tournament raises the number of Finnish tennis players Emil Rose Mountain ATP ranking for the best ranking career.

Rose Mountain was in 83rd place before the Miami tournament, but now hurts to 76th place when the list is released on Monday.

Miami the place in the fourth round earned Ruusuvuori 90 points. The pot is the second largest of his career. Surviving Nur-Sultan’s semi-finals through qualifiers last fall earned 102 ATP points for Rose Mountain.

In the fourth round, Rose Mountain lost to Italy To Jannik Sinner, who advanced to the final of the tournament.

Rose lining is fourth on the all-time list of Finnish male players. His predecessors are Jarkko Nieminen, which ranked 13th in the summer of 2006. Brother Paloheimo and Aki Rahunen reached 48th and 57th place in 1990.