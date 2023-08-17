Tennis | Stéfanos Tsitsipás thought he was swatting a bee in the middle of the match – the truth was stranger

Stéfanos Tsitsipás was subjected to special harassment from the audience.

Tennis A very special situation was experienced at the Masters tournament in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Greece placed fourth in the tournament Stefanos Tsitsipas started buzzing the bee in the middle of his serving shift. Or rather: he thought he was swatting a bee.

Tsitsipás went to the head referee of the match when he realized what was going on.

“Behind me is a person imitating a bee,” Tsitsipás said.

The head judge promised to “take care of the matter” and Tsitsipás repeated that the voting will take place while he is serving.

“Do you think this is ok”, Tsitsipás asked and went to the main stand to ask who is to blame. A woman in a hat was pointed out from the stands. Again, Tsitsipás went to the chief judge’s speech.

“Do you know who it is,” the head judge asked.

“This has never happened in my career. He must leave,” Tsitsipás demanded.

However, the head judge did not warm up and said that the viewer is asked to stop voting. Tsitsipás returned to the main stand and the woman apologized for her behavior.

In the match itself, Tsitsipás faced the United States Ben Shelton’s and won after a tight fight 7–6 (7–3), 7–6 (7–2).

Tsitsipás continues to the third round, which also includes Finland Emil Ruusuvuori. Rusuvuori will face Australia in the third round on Thursday evening Alexei Popyrinin.