Tennis | Stefanos Tsitsipas did a trick the likes of which you almost never see – “Blow of the year”

January 15, 2024
The Australian Open saw quite a bit of hitting.

Tennis The Australian Open saw a very exceptional decisive stroke on Monday.

In the opening round of men's singles, they faced last year's finalist Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas and Belgium Zizou Bergswho qualified for the tournament in Italy Matteo Berrettini to freeze out.

After a long ball rally, Bergs hit a stop shot at the net with such a hard underspin that the ball bounced back over the net to his side. Tsitsipas was not startled by this, but he rushed to the net and hit the ball so that the racket was already in Bergs' half of the court – this was allowed because the ball had already been in Tsitsipas' half of the court. Tsitsipas made a flawless shot, as he also avoided touching the net.

In the comments of the video, the shot is praised as “breaking ball of the year” and “hit of the year”.

The hit brought a pass break to Tsitsipas, who took a 2–0 lead in the second set. He had lost the opening set.

In the end, Tsitsipas won the match 5–7, 6–1, 6–1, 6–3.

