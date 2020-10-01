D.he could not be overheard. Players on the outside courts of Stade Roland Garros looked questioningly skyward, and they weren’t the only ones worried at the moment. As it turned out not long afterwards, the cause of the noise was of a comparatively harmless nature, triggered by a jet fighter when breaking the sound barrier. There would have been another explanation for the bang, however, because almost at the same time as the jet fighter, the news rushed across the stadium that Serena Williams would not play for the second round game.

After winning the first game two days earlier, the American was asked how the Achilles tendon on her left foot is doing, which has been bothering her for a few weeks, more precisely since the lost semifinals of the US Open in New York. Because of this injury, she had decided not to start at the clay court tournament in Rome and tried to get back into shape in her coach’s tennis academy in southern France. But already after the first game in Paris, she admitted that the tendon was still not doing well, that a lot of treatment was necessary and correspondingly many prayers.

Limping instead of walking

But in the end neither one nor the other obviously helped. She really wanted to try, she said on Wednesday, comparatively calmly, at the same time as the game in round two against Tsvetana Pironkova from Bulgaria should have started. But the tendon just didn’t have enough time to heal in peace after the US Open.

After a short warm-up session before the game, during which she limped more than walked, she briefly consulted her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and the two quickly agreed that under these circumstances it would not be the best idea to continue the string to strain and irritate. Doctors say it will be four to six weeks before she can exercise again under full stress. The time for a longer break could be more inappropriate, because there are hardly any tournaments for women this year anyway.



No luck in Paris: Serena Williams has to give up because of problems with the Achilles tendons.

:



Image: AFP





Such breaks are a regular occurrence in professional sport, but when it happens to someone who, like Serena Williams, has a glorious career and ten stars at the age of 39 in the autumn of the same, then a few questions arise. She played in Paris for the first time three months before her 17th birthday in 1998, and since then has won three titles at the Stade Roland Garros, the last five years ago. So can it be that the forced departure from the autumn edition of the French Open 2020 has been a goodbye forever, not just at this tournament? In response, she posted the combative message on Instagram: “Paris – I love you, don’t worry – love you all and thank you for your support. I’m out, but not for long. “

After everything that has happened in Serena Williams’ life and career so far – life-threatening illnesses, nasty injuries, various long breaks, the longest after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia in early September 2017 – she always returned with motivation and passion. After the baby break, she reached four more finals at the Grand Slam tournaments, two at Wimbledon and two at the US Open – and each time it was about the ominous 24th title, with which she won many of the most important tennis titles in the world her portfolio, like the Australian Margaret Court.

She doesn’t need that title to prove anything to the world; she has done this adequately on so many levels. But she wants him. That can also be seen in the answer to the last question of the short press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Paris, when it came to the question of what still drives and motivates them. “I love tennis,” says Serena Williams. “I love the competition. That’s my job, and I’m still pretty good at it. And I’m very close to certain things. I think that all of this keeps me going. “