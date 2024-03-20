Tennis | Star player Sabalenka comments on her ex-boyfriend's suicide

Aryna Sabalenka only now revealed that she was no longer together with ex-hockey player Kanstantin Kaltsou.

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka On Wednesday, the ice hockey player known as her boyfriend took a public stance for the first time Kanstantin Kaltsoun to a sudden death. At the same time, he revealed that they were no longer together.

“Kanstantin's death is an incredible tragedy. Even though we were no longer together, my heart is broken. I ask that you respect my privacy and the privacy of his family during this difficult time,” Sabalenka said in a statement reported by AFP and Reuters.

Kaltsou died at the age of 42 on Monday in Miami, USA, where Sabalenka lives. According to the Miami police, Kaltsou had jumped from the hotel balcony. The police consider the incident to be a suicide.

Kaltsou had already finished his career, during which he played for many Russian clubs, the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and several prestigious tournaments for the Belarusian national team.

According to media reports, the sports couple had been dating for three years. Kaltsou had three children from a previous marriage.

Women's world number two Sabalenka, 25, was seen in training already on Tuesday, a day after Kaltsou's death. He is to face his good friend, the Spaniard Paula Badosa In the second round of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday.

“I know the whole situation, what is going on. It's a bit sugary for me to go through it too because he's my best friend and I don't want him to suffer,” Badosa said, according to Reuters.

“In this situation, even playing against him is uncomfortable.”

