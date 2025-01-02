The 2024 tennis year has left unparalleled stories, although perhaps the most surprising was known just hours before the start of 2025, that of tennis star Gaby Dabrowski’s fight against breast cancer which did not prevent him from taking the bronze medal at the Paris Games and reaching the final of the Wimbledon tournament despite playing both tournaments while in full treatment.

The story was revealed by the tennis player herself, third in the world ranking in doubles, in a post on his Instagram account in which he narrated the ordeal he experienced since the disease was diagnosed.

“How can something so small cause such a big problem?“, she begins in her story of the hardest months of her life. “This is the question I asked myself when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in mid-April. I know this will be a shock to many, but I am and will be fine. Early detection saves lives, and I can attest to that.”

In her open letter to fans, the player describes that she noticed a strange lump on her chest in the spring of 2023, although she did not undergo treatment until a year later: “It doesn’t look good and I want you to have a biopsy immediately.” The doctor told him after some initial tests in which the alert was already raised.

“The next day I had a biopsy on my left breast. The preliminary results came back that same day: cancer. These are the words you never want to hear, and in an instant your life takes a turn,” he recalls before revealing that he had to adapt and delay “some treatments to be able to compete in Wimbledon and the Olympic Games”.

“Why is it now that I tell my story? For a long time I didn’t see myself able to expose myself to the general public and possible questions. I wanted to fit everything in and handle everything privately, only informing the people closest to me. There were many unknown things , others that we had to know along the way. Today, I am at a point where I know more about my treatment.its side effects and how to deal with them. “I am aware of how lucky I am, because many do not have the luxury of telling their stories,” she celebrates.

Finally, the tennis player points to the attitude with which she received the news to encourage people in her situation: “My intentions when it comes to sharing these experiences are to emphasize the quality of life that you can maintain when cancer is detected early, when “You have access to very talented doctors who are dedicated to their work, when you take care of yourself mentally, physically and spiritually, and when you surround yourself with people who truly love you.”

Finally, he closes with a nice reflection on what he experienced: If you have seen me smile more on the court in the last six months, it was genuine. It hasn’t always been like this. While I’ve been working on improving my attitude for years through therapy, my cancer diagnosis was the turning point for a much bigger change. When the threat of losing everything you’ve worked your whole life for became real, That’s only when I started to truly appreciate what I have. Parents and friends who love me, incredible coaches, a doubles partner who stayed by my side, forming a real team. My attitude changed from “I must do this” to “I choose to do this.” Through this vision I find it much easier to find joy in areas of life that I previously saw as a slab. I tell cancer to screw it, but also… thank you,” he concludes.