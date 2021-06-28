Tennis | Spectators clapped before the match – the inventor of the coronary drug received huge applause at Wimbledon

Professor Sarah Gilbert was watching the men’s singles opening round match.

Tennis season the third grand slam tournament at Wimbledon kicked off on Monday, and surprising applause was seen as the start.

For a long time, the audience in the central field showed their appreciation for those sitting in the auditorium To Sarah Gilbert.

Professor Gilbert of the University of Oxford was developing a coronavirus vaccine together with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Gilbert had been honored to enter the royal barn to follow world number one Serbia Novak Djokovicin and a wild card to the host country that entered the tournament Jack Draperin match.

The match announcer said Gilbert was at the scene when people started spontaneous applause. After a while, everyone stood up and continued to applaud.

Among other things, the situation was tweeted by a media person Piers Morgan.