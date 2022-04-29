Saturday, April 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Six-time tournament winner Boris Becker was sentenced to prison

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A London court found Becker guilty of bankruptcy.

Sixfold winner of tennis grand slam tournaments Boris Becker has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison in Britain. Becker was found guilty of bankruptcy in 2017 by a Southwark court in London.

Before the bankruptcy, Becker, 54, transferred large sums from his corporate account and concealed from creditors his property in Germany, shares in a technology company and a debt of € 825,000.

In his tennis career Becker won the Wimbledon tournament at the age of 17 and was the first non-ranked player in 1985. He also won the Wimbledon in 1986 and 1989. He won his other grand slams at the Australian and US Open 1989-1996.

Since his career, Becker has played poker professionally, among other things. In addition, he coached Novak Djokovicia 2013–16

Read more: Tennis star hides Wimbledon’s trophy from creditors – and other assets worth millions

#Tennis #Sixtime #tournament #winner #Boris #Becker #sentenced #prison

See also  Corona live blog: Scholz is assuming that there will be many necessary refreshments
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tigres enters the transfer fight that America and Cruz Azul are also looking for

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.