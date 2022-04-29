Tennis | Six-time tournament winner Boris Becker was sentenced to prison

A London court found Becker guilty of bankruptcy.

Sixfold winner of tennis grand slam tournaments Boris Becker has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison in Britain. Becker was found guilty of bankruptcy in 2017 by a Southwark court in London.

Before the bankruptcy, Becker, 54, transferred large sums from his corporate account and concealed from creditors his property in Germany, shares in a technology company and a debt of € 825,000.

In his tennis career Becker won the Wimbledon tournament at the age of 17 and was the first non-ranked player in 1985. He also won the Wimbledon in 1986 and 1989. He won his other grand slams at the Australian and US Open 1989-1996.

Since his career, Becker has played poker professionally, among other things. In addition, he coached Novak Djokovicia 2013–16

