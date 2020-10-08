Tennis | “Sit in a different place” – an American player went nervous to his own coach in the French Open quarterfinals

Danielle Collins lost to Sofia Kenin in three innings.

The United States Sofia Kenin advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open in tennis by overthrowing his continent Danielle Collinsin erin 6–4, 4–6, 6–0.

The match experienced a special incident at the beginning of the second round.

Collins failed to take advantage of the two bouncing balls, and frustration erupted into coaching boyfriend Tom Couchiin.

“Sit in a different place, sit in a different place. I can not focus!” Collins shouted at Couch.

Couch moved to the other side of the stands, and Collins took the second set. In the third, however, he was left at the feet of a fully four-placed Kenin.

Ken will face the Czech Republic in the semi-finals Petra Kvitovan. In the second semi-final, the big starters of the tournament will face Poland Every Swiatek and Argentina, who made it to the main series through the qualifiers Nadia Pogoroska.

Men side of the semi-finals on Wednesday made their way to Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas, which overthrew Russia Andrei Rublevin erin 7–5, 6–2, 6–3. Already in the past, their place among the four had secured Spain Rafael Nadal and Argentina Diego Schwartzman.

In the late match of the evening, Serbia was still number one on the world list Novak Djokovic and Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta.