On paper, the result was obvious but the derbies, even in tennis, are a story in themselves. Doubly good, for this, was Jannick Sinner who beat Fabio Fognini at the central in Rome, winning a place in the second round of the Internationals. The young South Tyrolean immediately flew away in the first set, closing with a sharp 6-2.

The reaction of the Ligurian “veteran”, who in Rome is a tough nut to crack for everyone, was not long in coming, and the level of the game rose. Fognini began to extend the exchanges and make fewer mistakes, winning the first break at 3 to 1. Then a game thrown to the wind and the racket shattered. Against break.

On 2 to 3 Sinner trembles, allows himself a bloody double foul and the game turns into a battle. That Fognini wins with a splendid backhand down the line. New break and road cleared for the conquest of the second set, which ends 6-3. Good game.

The third set is played on the nerves, and Fognini seems not to keep up with the pace. Sinner runs away on 4 to 1, but it’s not over yet. The comeback arrives, and Fognini serves on 3 to 4. But he is wrong. First with the serve, then with the forehand. And Sinner takes the break again. The game practically ends here. 6-3 the partial of the third set. Sinner in the second round. Bravo to Fognini.

