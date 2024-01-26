Tennis: Sinner in the Australian Open final, Djokovic beaten in 4 sets

Jannik Sinner is in the final of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam round of the season taking place on the hard courts of Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old from South Tyrol, number 4 in the world and seeded, beats the reigning champion and 10-time winner in Australia, the 36-year-old Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ATP ranking and first seed, with a score of 6-1, 6 -2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 after three hours and 22 minutes. Perfect match for Sinner who never loses serve throughout the match and doesn't even concede a break point. The Italian will play the first Slam final of his career against the winner of the match between the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 3 in the world and in the draw and the German Alexander Zverev, number 6 in the ATP ranking and seeding, which will start at 9.30 am Italian time.

