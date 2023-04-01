Miami befits Jannik Sinner: two years after the final lost to Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik is back in the fight for the title, and this time at the end of an at times extraordinary match in which he overcame the world number 1, Carlitos Alcaraz, closing 6-7 6-4 6-2 after 3 hours of great battle. No Sunshine Double therefore for the Spaniard, who on his way to victory in Indian Wells had beaten Sinner in the semifinals and thus also loses the lead in the standings (in Miami he was the defending champion), from Monday back in the hands of Novak Djokovic.

Sinner is the first Italian to play two finals of a Masters 1000, and this time, in a match scheduled for the 19 Italian on Sunday (live on Sky Sport) he will have to contend with Daniil Medvedev, in the fifth final in the last five tournaments played (victories in Doha, Dubai and Rotterdam, defeat in Indian Wells against Alcaraz) , who eliminated his friend and compatriot Karen Khachanov (7-6 3-6 6-3) in three sets. In Rotterdam, the Russian had overtaken Sinner, to whom Miami thus offers the opportunity to enjoy two consecutive rematches. But for one day Jannik can enjoy one of his most important victories, the third out of seven direct matches, his first against a number one.

Here it is, the rivalry of the future, indeed, of the present. A match of often insane intensity, played with a tennis that at times more than aggressive, as defined by Jannik, seems intimidating. An “all in” constantly maintained at very high speeds, with almost inhuman recoveries. The downside lies in the many gratuitous errors (27 against 22 winners for Alcaraz, 26 against 27 winning shots for Sinner). But then at these speeds – let’s repeat it: impressive – the opposite would be strange.

The first set it was the technically more valid one. Sinner lost it after saving himself at 5-4 for Alcaraz to serve, then wasting a 4-2 lead in the tie-break with a couple of uncertainties. Instead of scorning, however, he remained with his feet firmly planted in the match. He saved himself from two break points that could have been lethal at 4-3 for Alcaraz and from then on he posted a run of 19 points out of 21, bringing the set count to a draw. In the third Alcaraz gave way physically, giving the impression of suffering from cramps for a couple of games, but not without a fight. Slipped 0-2 he had a ball to get back on 3-2, but Sinner was now on his way to success. A game that Jannik won with his serve (8 aces to 5, and 4 double faults against Carlitos’ 9, many), with the return, the shot in which we are seeing the most progress; but above all thanks to the heart and an impressive mental strength. After losing the first set in that way many would have disunited, Sinner found the fuel right there to come back and win. A final exam passed with full marks. Now it’s up to the Medvedev test, Sinner’s black beast, who has lost five times out of five so far.

«It was a very tough game, playing with Carlos is never easy – said Jannik – The level was very high on both sides. What did I feel about the two break points in the second set? I tried to stay in the present, to be aggressive even in response, and I succeeded. It’s a rivalry that I like, when Carlos and I play against each other we raise our level, certainly today I showed improvements compared to Indian Wells. Now there’s the final, against Daniil it will be a completely different match, I have to prepare myself in the best possible way and still play great tennis».