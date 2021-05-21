Tennis | Simona Halep, the top three on the tennis world list, withdrew from the French Open

Halep has not recovered from his basic injury.

Tennis French Open in 2018 won Simona Halep skip this year’s tournament. The cause is a basic injury from which he has not recovered.

Halep, third on the women’s singles world list, was injured on May 12 in his second-round match at the Rome Open. The French Open will begin in late May in Paris.

“Withdrawing from the Grand Slam is against all my instincts and goals as an athlete, but it is now the only and right decision,” Romanian Halep said.

Halep has won two grand slam tournaments in his career: the French Open 2018 and Wimbledon 2019.