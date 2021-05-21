Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Simona Halep, the top three on the tennis world list, withdrew from the French Open

by admin
May 21, 2021
in World
0

Halep has not recovered from his basic injury.

Tennis French Open in 2018 won Simona Halep skip this year’s tournament. The cause is a basic injury from which he has not recovered.

Halep, third on the women’s singles world list, was injured on May 12 in his second-round match at the Rome Open. The French Open will begin in late May in Paris.

“Withdrawing from the Grand Slam is against all my instincts and goals as an athlete, but it is now the only and right decision,” Romanian Halep said.

Halep has won two grand slam tournaments in his career: the French Open 2018 and Wimbledon 2019.

.
#Tennis #Simona #Halep #top #tennis #world #list #withdrew #French #Open

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

"Putting your six-month-old in a bunker is not pleasant."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?