Tennis | Simona Halep, ranked number one in the French Open, gave a tennis lesson to her young challenger

Norway’s biggest tennis star Casper Ruud was hit hard in his third round match.

Romanian Simona Halep was the busiest player in the French Open of Tennis Championships on Friday.

Half-ranked Halep, 29, spent just 54 minutes in the third round in the US Amanda Anisimovan to defeat 6–0, 6–1.

In Paris, at the Roland Garros tennis park, there were gloomy autumn conditions when the temperature at the start of the matches at 11 a.m. was a paltry 12 degrees and the water was dripping. Halep and Anisimova played for the central court at Philippe Chatriere, where the roof was closed.

The indoor tennis conditions are perfect for Halep. He hit the ball accurately and very well. At times, Halep ran 19-year-old Anisimova from corner to corner like a tennis teacher from her student.

Anisimova counted as one of the talents of American tennis. In last year’s French Open, Anisimova defeated Halep in the semi-finals 6-2, 6-4, but now the parts changed on their heads.

“I got the feeling that I was playing very well and I wanted to be better than last year and I think I was,” Halep said in a Eurosport field interview.

Halep missed the US Open as part of protection against the coronavirus, but continued through Europe on mass fields when the global break ended.

In the fall, Halep has won three matches on his way to the fourth round. He is now sailing in a 17-game winning streak that began in February in a tournament played on Dubai’s hard courts.

Dubai was followed by a long break that ended in mass fields in Prague in August. Halep won the race and was followed by another tournament win at the Rome Masters last month.

On the fourth in the round fast-legged Halep face Poland Every Swiatekin, which is only 54th on the women’s WTA list.

“I’ve played against him before. He hits very hard and unthreaded. We have to focus on my own game as I always do, ”Halep said.

Swiatek only got one game when he faced Halep a year ago in Paris. Now, with Swiatek, 19, batting and efficiency promises more games, even though he’s not even close to his favorite position.

Men in a duel in Norway Casper Ruud set out boldly to challenge Austria Dominic Thiem. Pretty quickly it became clear that Ruud, who is playing strong tennis, still didn’t have a single weapon with which he could have undermined perhaps the best mass field player in the world at the moment.

Thiem hit the crushing-looking numbers 6–4, 6–3, 6–1, but it wasn’t that much of a Norwegian day.

Ruud led the first set 3-1 and had the ball in a 4-2 lead, but what do you do when your opponent was better at everything.

Thiem won the US Open in early September and continues to peak. He sliced ​​Ruud’s flimsy knuckle into slices and was able to hit harder on both sides than Ruud hit with the palm of his hand. And with his palm, Ruud lives on the mass field, but not quite against Thiem-level players.

“I am very happy. It was a great match and I made no mistakes at all, ”Thiem said in a field interview. “Casper is a very good player and an attractive opponent. There were a lot of ball rallies and a good match from both. ”

Ruud came to France with pocket semifinals in Rome and Hamburg, and on top of all that, Ruud enjoys the crowd very well. Still, the wall was too high to climb.