2K is bringing back its tennis series Top Spin with a new installation, TopSpin 2K25.

It's been 13 years since the last game in the series, Top Spin 4, was released on the PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii, and Xbox 360.

TopSpin 2K25 was announced yesterday, in conjunction with the opening day of the main draw at the Australian Open. Check out the first trailer below.

TopSpin 2K25 | Official Teaser Trailer

I've been trying to figure out who the people in the trailer are, assuming they are meant to be famous tennis players. That is unmistakeably the voice of John McEnroe at the end though.

2K says TopSpin 2K25 is “coming soon”, but there's no word of a release date. Information on when the game will be out, which platforms it'll be on, and what fans can expect is yet to come. The game is being developed by 2K and Hangar 13.

A Top Spin revival was rumored to be in the works in May 2022, following layoffs at Hangar 13. If the title is anything to go by, it looks like the series may be rebooted as a yearly franchise.

Top Spin 4 is widely loved by fans of the series, and we were quite impressed with it in our review from 2011.