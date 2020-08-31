Tennis | Serena Williams is chasing the missing championship and now has a better chance than ever

Failure of crops has been tough at the top of the world list of women’s tennis. The US Open, which starts on Monday, is missing as many as six players from the women’s top ten list.

The world’s number one player, Australia Ashleigh Barty and Romanian runner-up Simona Halep announced in good time that they would be skipping the New York tournament because of the coronavirus.

The list of absentees continues long after them. Grand slam tournaments place 32 players and usually rank exactly according to the WTA list. The US Open is missing ten players who would have been eligible to place.

Specialty is that with certainty the champion changes in both men and women. Spanish Rafael Nadal won the singles last fall. Canadian Bianca Andreescu was even a surprise winner in 2019, but now leaves his title open.

Due to absenteeism in Sweden Rebecca Peterson was raised to a position of 32, even though under normal circumstances his rankings would have nothing to do with a 46th.

Women the loss of top tennis says that as many as three of last year’s four grand slam winners are missing. Japanese only Naomi Osaka, which won in New York in 2018 and Australia in 2019, is now included. Even after his name, a big question mark glows.

Osaka had to miss the final of the Cincinnati Masters tournament after a back injury. If he gets back in shape, he will definitely be a favorite.

The United States Serena Williams is involved again. He is chasing the missing grand slam championship, which would raise his winnings to 24 and the Australian Margaret Courtin chest.

Now could be Williams ’year when the women’s chart has lost a lot of weight. Williams has at times been even desperate to prey on the missing title. The last time he won a grand slam tournament in Australia in early 2017.