Tennis, leave one of the greatest ever. Absolute dominatrix

Serena Williamsone of the players of tennis strongest in history, he decided to say enough. The US champion, capable of conquering in her career 23 Grand Slam titlessecond only to Margaret Court Smith who has won one more, has announced that he will “hang the racket on a nail”, withdraws. On the threshold of her 41st birthday, Serena Williams – according to Corriere della Sera – announced at a press conference that the US Open (21st participation, 6 trophies) will be the last tournament. “The time has come – explains Williams – to look overI don’t like the word retreat, I prefer evolution“.

“I will continue to evolve away from tennis by doing the things I like do: follow my investments e raise my daughter“. This is how the breathtaking race of the fifth daughter by Oracene and Richard Williams, the man who, without ever holding the racket, decided that Serena And Venusthe eldest, should dominate tennis for twenty years.

