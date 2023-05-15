Rome – First big surprise at the Italian tennis internationals in Rome. The Spanish Carlos Alcaraznext world number 1, was eliminated in the third round by the unknown Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. The Magyar tennis player, number 135 Atp, surprisingly qualifies for the round of 16 by winning with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (4) in 1 hour and 42 minutes of play.

Marco Cecchinato’s adventure also ends in the third round at the Internationals of Italy, Masters 1000 underway on the clay courts of the Foro Italico in Rome. The blue tennis player lost against number 101 in the ATP ranking Yannick Hanfmann, coming from qualifying, in three sets with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in two hours and 22′ of play.