Djokovic in the final will face the winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev

The race of stops in the semifinal Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, third Grand Slam of the current season on London grass courts. After the semifinal of Wimbledon in which Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in three sets (6-3 6-4 7-6) it is honest to admit that the blue still doesn’t have the means to get the better of the great Serbian. Nothing bad or irretrievable: Djokovic, 36, is in the third phase of his extraordinary career, Sinner, 21, in the first.

Time often shifts boundaries and corrects routes. In the future, Jannik will also be able to land in a Grand Slam final: essentially today it is unlikely that this will happen.

Sinner failed to put Djokovic in trouble because his game, beyond the pre-match declarations, does not include weapons that could worry a player of Nole’s stature. Jannik scored very little (conquering precious points among other things) but above all he made too many mistakes, especially forehands and above all in the important moments.

