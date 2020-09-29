Tennis | Second-placed Karolina Pliskova closed the story of the Egyptian stargazing at the French Open

Pliskova will face Ostapenka in the second round.

Egyptian Mayar Sherifin the ashes story ended on Tuesday at the French Open tennis tournament. Ranked 172nd on the world list, Sherif faced second place in the tournament, the Czech Republic Karolina Pliskovanwhich was too hard a resistor.

This year, the sheriff became the first Egyptian woman to advance to play the main chart matches in the Grand Slam.

Mayar Sherif aimed at the ball with Karolina Pliskova.­

Against Pliskova, the Sheriff took the shock lead in the opening round. After that, Pliskova’s experience was too much and she moved on to the batch readings 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4. Pliskova reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2017.

At the same time, Pliskova’s victory meant that she ended up facing the former champion in the second round Jelena Ostapenkon.

Latvian Ostapenko, 23, won his first match with Roland Garros since the 2017 shock championship when he banged 46 points on the field and defeated the U.S. Madison Brenglen batch readings 6–2, 6–1.

Ostapenko believes he can return to the top ten on the world list as long as he only gets more evenness in his game.

Jelena Ostapenko returned the ball in a match against Madison Brengle.­

Three years ago, he became the first Unranked tournament champion since 1933, when the British Margaret Scriven won.

Ostapenko admitted that he had difficulty meeting the expectations placed on him after the French Open championship. Ostapenko defeated Simona Halep in the 2017 final and has since won only a couple of smaller tournaments.

“It was a hard time. I had to get used to the pressures, but now they have echoed. I finally won my first match here then the championship, ”he told reporters on Tuesday.

“I was looking forward to this mass field season. Now I’m just thinking about the next game, one match at a time, but I was really happy with my match. ”

Ostapenko is now ranked 43rd on the world rankings. In March 2018, he was Fifth on the world rankings, and survived consecutive years at Wimbledon to the semi-finals and semi-finals.

“I need to have more self-confidence in my game and smoothness,” Ostapenko said.

“If I can get smoothness of my game, I’m a very dangerous opponent, which is very difficult to win.”