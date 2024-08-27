Tennis | Scary situation at a major tournament: The tennis star fell short in the middle of the match and apologized to the audience

Tennis|The polite tennis player apologized for his injury.

Tennis There were scary moments at the US Open, when Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka fell motionless to the ground in the middle of the match.

“This is horrible to watch”, tennis journalist Jose Morgado wrote in the message service X.

The medical team quickly rushed to the player. However, the situation seemed serious as the treatment continued for minutes.

The situation happened in the fifth set of the match and Nishioka had to give up the match For Miomir Kecmanovic. Kecmanovic, who was worried about his teammate, brought water to Nishioka while he was being treated.

Tennis Nishioka, ranked 53rd in the world later shared a comforting message on social media. The Japanese politely apologized for causing concern to others.

“Thank you for all the support. I apologize for worrying about me. I felt cramps even before it happened,” Nishioka wrote.

“Finally, my waist started cramping even more than my legs, and I couldn’t stand anymore. Then the legs started cramping too. Then my shoulder, hips and thighs started showing symptoms repeatedly,” he explained.

However, Nishioka said that the process on the field did not go exactly as he had hoped. The player had asked for a stretcher, but the request was not heard and a wheelchair was brought to him.

“I had trouble breathing. The spasms continued for about an hour, but now I’m starting to feel better,” Nishioka said and said he was leaving the United States to go home.

Online media EssentiallySports says that Nishioka has had a lot of health concerns lately. According to the website, he has already had at least four withdrawals due to injuries this season.

From Finns Otto Virtanen plays his first match of the tournament today, Tuesday, against the French From Quentin Haly against.

Emil Ruusuvuori withdrew from the tournament citing rehabilitation.