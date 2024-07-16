Tennis | Sauli Niinistö plays a tennis match against Teemu Selännet

Tennis|Sauli Niinistö has been named the patron of the Helsinki Midnight Sun tennis tournament.

President Sauli Niinistö play tennis match hockey legend Teemu Selänetta against the end of July.

Niinistö has been named the patron of the Helsinki Midnight Sun tennis tournament. The official opening match against Selänte will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at the Kalastajatorpa tennis club.

Selänne is known as a tennis lover. You can meet him annually at the Bermuda pitcher tournament, and he also played doubles, among other things Jarkko Nieminen, Roger Federer’s and by Peter Forsberg with Nieminen at the closing event of his career.

He also coaches his daughter Veera17, in this tennis career.

Helsinki The Midnight Sun Open is an international senior party tournament. The event will be organized this year for the tenth time.