Tennis | Sauli Niinistö is playing in a tennis match today – ice hockey legend Teemu Selänne is also participating in the games

President Sauli Niinistö is participating in the Helsinki Midnight Sun tennis tournament today.

Niinistö acts as the patron of the tournament and also participates in the opening match itself in doubles.

The opening match will be played around 6:30 in the evening at the Kalastajatorpa tennis club. The games also feature a hockey legend Teemu Selänne.

The games of the tournament have already been played since Monday, but the official opening day is today.

The public has free access to all matches of the tournament. If bad weather is promised for the opening match, it will be moved to the Tali tennis center.

Helsinki The Midnight Sun Open is an international tournament where around 300 players from around the world are expected to arrive. It is a celebratory tournament, as it is now being played for the tenth time.

The Helsinki tournament is a competition of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour in the 30-80 age group. Players from every continent have registered for the tournament.

The tournament lasts until Sunday, July 28.