Tennis | Ruusuvuori’s games ended with a loss and a leg injury, Heliövaara made it to the 16th in the doubles

Ruusuvuori lost the singles straight in three sets and had to miss the doubles due to a leg injury at the French Open.

Tennis the top Finnish singles player Emil Ruusuvuori bowed out in the second round of the French Open to Bulgaria For Grigor Dimitrov batch 0–3. Dimitrov won the sets 7–6 (7–4), 6–3, 6–4.

Dimitrov is ranked 29th in the world and is ranked 28th in the tournament. Ruusuvuori’s ranking is 46th.

A leg injury in the singles game forced Ruusuvuori to sideline the doubles match of the same evening, so Patrik Niklas-Salminen the debut in the grand slams did not materialize.

“At the end of the second set, I felt something tight in my adductor muscle, and after that, every push I made with my leg or anything would hurt like I was stabbed with a knife. It’s hard to say what it is, whether it’s bad or not,” Ruusuvuori told Tennisliito on the pages.

Ruusuvuori and Niklas-Salminen were scheduled to face Brazil in their opening doubles match Thiago Monteiro and Peru Juan Pablo Varillas.

“A really difficult decision”, Ruusuvuori lamented the loss of his good friend’s grand slam debut.

Doubles Finnish star Harri Heliövaara and his British counterpart Lloyd Glasspool made their way to the 3rd round of the doubles, i.e. to the top 16 of the tournament.

Heliövaara and Glasspool, who placed fifth in the French Open, knocked down the Belarusian Ilya Ivaška and Australian by Alexei Popyrin 7–6 (7–3), 7–5. The match lasted one hour and 45 minutes.

“It wasn’t an easy match by any means, because the opponents played with relaxed ease. They served well and also returned excellently at times,” Heliövaara said on the Tennisliito website.

“We had to be mentally strong, because we had some worse performances. So you can’t be completely satisfied with the gameplay, but the wins are counted and the race continues.”