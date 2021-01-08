Tennis | Ruusuvuori and Heliövaara took the first Finnish ATP doubles victory in more than six years

The Finnish couple advanced to the semi-finals in Antalya, Turkey.

Finns Emil Ruusuvuori and Harri Heliövaara advanced to the semi-finals of the Antalya ATP tournament on Friday.

Ruusuvuori and Heliövaara defeated the Ukrainian in the opening round of the tournament Denis Molhanovin and Kazakh Oleksandr Nedovyesovin erin 6–3, 6–2.

The victory was the first for both Finns in a doubles match in the main series of the ATP tour.

“At the top right now is feeling so happy. 31 years is in the meter and I tahkonnut years at lower levels, so yes tastes first win of career pääkiertueella good, “Heliövaara said In the release of the Tennis Association.

The last time a Finnish couple won an ATP tour match was in October 2014, when Henri Kontinen and Jarkko Nieminen advanced to the semi-finals in Stockholm.

Heliövaara and Ruusuvuori will face second place in the tournament in the semi-finals Ivan Dodigin and Filip Polášekin. The time of the semi-finals is not yet known.