Tennis | Russia’s Daniil Medvedev knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open semi-finals

Bhavi Mandalia
February 19, 2021
Russian Daniil Medvedev has survived the Australian Open tennis men’s singles final. Medvedev, who finished fourth in the Grand Slam, defeated Greece in the semi-finals Stefanos Tsitsipasin 6–4, 6–2, 7–5.

The two-hour, nine-minute match was on Medvedev’s screen. In the semi-finals of Spain Rafael Nadalin winning Tsitsipas was the underdog in the semi-finals.

Medvedev will face world number one Serbia in Sunday’s final Novak Djokovicin.

Djokovic leads the men’s games with a win of 4–3. However, Medvedev has taken three of the four previous encounters.

