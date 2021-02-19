Tennis | Russia’s Daniil Medvedev knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open semi-finals

Russian Daniil Medvedev has survived the Australian Open tennis men’s singles final. Medvedev, who finished fourth in the Grand Slam, defeated Greece in the semi-finals Stefanos Tsitsipasin 6–4, 6–2, 7–5.

The two-hour, nine-minute match was on Medvedev’s screen. In the semi-finals of Spain Rafael Nadalin winning Tsitsipas was the underdog in the semi-finals.

Medvedev will face world number one Serbia in Sunday’s final Novak Djokovicin.

Djokovic leads the men’s games with a win of 4–3. However, Medvedev has taken three of the four previous encounters.