Tennis | Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was offered a rare achievement, resulting in a broken racket and a dream shift

The number one and second place in men’s tennis are almost impossible to achieve.

Tennis it is pointless to touch the number one place on the world list. It belongs strictly to Serbia Novak Djoković.

What about the second box? Could it be changing?

In the world of tennis, there was a small uproar when the Russian star Daniil Medvedev set out to play in the Rotterdam ATP 500 this week.

Computers began to crack. Medvedeville would be enough to reach second place in the world with a finishing spot in Rotterdam.

That would mean Medvedev would overtake Spain Rafael Nadalin From second place on the ATP list.

Still life was very delicious. Medvedev, 25, appeared to be in top shape in the Australian Open and earlier tournaments.

Medvedev won 20 consecutive matches by the Australian final. The previous defeat came in Vienna last October to a South African veteran To Kevin Anderson.

In between were tournament wins at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in London and, representing Russia, the Melbourne ATP Cup.

Winning the ATP final tournament in particular was a feat. Medvedev defeated the top three in the world on his way to champion. A trick that succeeds about once in a generation of players.

Argentina David Nalbandian was the previous player to win the world top three in the same tournament. The venue was the Madrid Masters and the year 2007. At that time, Nalbandian bundled Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federerin.

“This seemed like everyone could beat them,” Nalbandian referred to the quartet on the ATP website in a recent interview.

“Good players can beat them, it’s not impossible. They are amazing players, but the new generation needs to start believing in themselves. ”

German Boris Becker did the same at the Stockholm Open in 1994 when the semifinals crashed Michael Stich (3), in the semi-finals Pete Sampras (1) and the finals Goran Ivanisevic (2).

Give little perspective when peeking at the top of the tennis penalty. Foursome Djoković, Nadal, Federer and Scots Andy Murray have held first and second place since 2005. Summer turns 16 years old.

The time is so long that during that period an entire generation of professional players has had time to come and go.

Daniil Medvedev was just a nine-year-old nassic when someone outside the quartet was in second place on the ATP list.

Australian Lleyton Hewitt held the second square for the last time in July 2005. Since then, the big four have “permanently” taken the first two places.

The previous non-quartet world number one should be dug as far away as the turn of January-February 2004. The American Andy Roddick lost a pile to the Federers and the rest we know.

How Medvedev’s project to become the world’s second is progressing?

Not very well. He lost to Rotterdam in the first round of the tournament in Serbia Dušan Lajović 6-7, 4-6.

The defeat paid for the transfer of one broken world and dream again somewhere in the future.

Djokovic has clung so firmly to number one on the ATP list that six years as number one will be filled in a few weeks. Djokovic and Federer have been in the lead for 310 weeks so far, but Serbi will rise to the pole alone with the next next ranking.