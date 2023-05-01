Tennis | Russian star: “Ukrainian players have many reasons not to shake hands”

Darja Kasatkina, who opposes the war and is openly gay, met the Ukrainian Lesja Tsurenko on May Day.

Tennis eighth in the women’s world rankings Darja Kasatkina says that he is grateful that Russians can play in international tournaments.

Unlike other sports, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been allowed to compete under a neutral flag throughout the full-scale war of aggression.

The only exception was the Wimbledon tennis tournament, which the Russians and Belarusians did not participate in last year. The decision to ban the gates was made by the tournament organizers.

“I was really sad to miss Wimbledon last year – for a reason, of course, but it was still painful,” Kasatkina said in Madrid, according to Reuters news agency.

“I’m glad we can go back [Wimbledoniin] this year. To be honest, we are in the luckiest sport because we still get to play.”

25 years old Kasatkina spoke to the media after the match of the third round of the tennis tournament in Madrid. He defeated the Ukrainian Lesja Tsurenko set 6–4, 6–2.

Tsurenko already said last year that he does not want to face Russian or Belarusian players. He refused to shake Kasatkina’s hand after the match.

“The saddest thing is that the war is still going on, so of course the Ukrainian players have a lot of reasons not to shake hands,” said Tsurenko.

“I accept it. It is a very sad situation.”

Unlike many Russian athletes, Kasatkina is talking about a war and not a military special operation, as the war of extermination is considered in Russian propaganda.

Kasatkina has spoken out against the war since its inception. He said last summer that he would do anything to end the war.

The Russian star came out of the closet in July of last year by publishing on his Instagram account a picture of himself and his girlfriend, a figure skater Natalia from Zabijako.

Zabijako is a World Cup and Olympic medalist in pair skating.

“So many things are taboo in Russia. The idea that someone wants to be gay or become gay is ridiculous. In my opinion, nothing is easier in this world than being straight,” Kasatkina said after coming out of the closet to a British magazine of The Guardian by.

“Seriously speaking: if there was a choice, no one would choose to be gay. Why would you make your life more difficult, especially in Russia? What would be the point?”

Finland Harri Heliövaaran and his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool the job in Madrid ended on May Day in the second round of the doubles.

Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov defeated Heliövaara and Glasspool 6–4, 6–2.