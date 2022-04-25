Tennis | Rose Mountain struck further in Munich, the rain delaying the opponent’s survival

The opponent of the second round of Rose Mountain will not survive until Tuesday.

Finland in tennis Emil Rose Mountain defeated Japan Yoshihito Nishiokan read 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 in the first round match of the men’s singles tournament at the ATP in Munich. The Japanese persevered for almost two and a half hours in a match played on Monday afternoon.

Rose Mountain will face the United States in the second round Maxime Cressyn or British Daniel Evansin. The duel match was played on Monday night about a quarter, but it was suspended due to rain. The match will end on Tuesday.

Last week, Rose Mountain advanced to the third round of the ATP tournament in Barcelona and topped the list with 63 on the latest world list, which is the best career for him so far. His previous best list ranking of 66 was last August. Nishioka is ranked 86th on the world list.

Read more: Emil Ruusuvuori climbed to the top of the ATP list – my miracle Carlos Alcaraz was ninth

Read more: Emil Ruusuvuori made his way to the main series of the Mass Masters for the first time

Read more: Emil Ruusuvuori faces tricky resistance in the Miami Masters 1,000 tournament

Read more: Finland’s Davis Cup dream dropped in the fifth match – the amazing work of Ruusuvuori and Heliövaara was wasted