Tennis | Rose Mountain started the Qatar tennis tournament doubles with a win

Emil Rose Mountain started the tennis men’s Qatar ATP tournament doubles on Tuesday with a win. He defeated Belgium in the first round in Doha David Goffinin 4–6, 6–4, 6–1.

In the opening round, Rose Mountain lost his pass in the fifth game, but broke back in the next game. Goffin made another break-in and advanced to the opening round.

In the second set, Ruusuvuori took the winning streak with the feed breaks in the eighth and tenth games.

In the third installment, Ruusuvuori made two assists. The match lasted more than two and a half hours.

Goffin is 48th on the world list and Rose Mountain is 71st.

Ruzuvuori, who lost the final of the ATP tournament in India a week ago, will next face Russia’s Karen Hatshanov in Doha, who is ranked sixth in the tournament. Hatshanov is 27th on the world list.