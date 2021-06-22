Tennis | Rose Mountain grabbed a tasty victory on the grass of Eastbourne

Next, Ruusuvuori meets Andreas Sepp.

Finland in tennis Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the second round of the men’s ATP tournament in Eastbourne, UK. Rose Mountain defeated Spain in a match played on the grass field Albert Ramos-Vinolasin in two batches 6–4, 6–3.

Rose Mountain lost their pass right at the start of the match, but rose alongside the 33-year-old Spaniard and passed towards the end of the round. In the second set, the Finn saved two breaking balls and broke Ramos-Vinolas’ goal in the situation 4–3.

“Positive feeling, good and overall match. The input worked well. In the future, we need to go more online and keep the points shorter. You have to be really aggressive on this platform, ”Ruusuvuori, who is still quite inexperienced on the grass, commented to STT.

In the second round, the 22-year-old Finn faces an Italian hero Andreas Seppin.