Tennis | Roger Federer, who is still recovering from knee surgery, misses the Australian Open

Organizers announced the withdrawal of the Swiss star on Monday.

Tennis fifth in the world rankings for men Roger Federer skips Australian Open tennis tournament, organizers told on Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss still continues to recover from two knee surgeries. Federer’s right knee was scouted in February and again in June.

The tennis star has already returned to practice, but his knee is not yet fit for play early next year.

“Roger ran out of time to prepare for the grand slam, and he is very disappointed that he can’t come to Melbourne,” the tournament director Craig Tiley said.

The Australian Open is scheduled to run from February 8th.

Federer played his previous match in January of this year just in the Australian Open. He lost the semi-final of the tournament to the Serb To Novak ovioković.

Federer has won the Australian Open in his career six times. He has been number one in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

In addition, he has the most match wins in the history of the grand slam opening tournament. Federer’s balance in the Australian Open is 102 match wins and 15 losses.

However, in terms of tournament wins, the Swiss will have to bow to eight-place finisher kahdoković. Đoković has 75 match wins and eight losses.