Tennis | Roger Federer finished the French Open in the middle

Federer had survived to the top 16.

Knee pain suffering tennis legend Roger Federer ended up leaving the French Open open. Swiss tennis ambassador advanced to top 16 when he defeated late Saturday night Emil Rose Mountain Germany, who also played a pair of doubles Dominik Koepferin in a fierce four-round battle.

Federer considered retreating already after the match and made his decision on Sunday.

“After two knee surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation, I have to listen to my body. I can’t strain myself too early during rehabilitation,” Federer commented.

Federer, who turns 40 in the summer, spent the corona year 2020 for knee surgery and leg rehabilitation.

Federer played in Paris until his third tournament of the year, and has announced the Wimbledon tournament, which starts on June 28, as the main goal for the 2021 season.

Federer was scheduled to face Italy on Monday Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round match.