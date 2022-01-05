Tennis | Reuters: Novak Djokovic’s visa to Australia was denied, he is deported

Reuters bases its data on an anonymous source for the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Tennis star Novak Djokovicin Visa to Australia has been denied, according to Reuters. Next, Djokovic is deported. Reuters bases its data on an anonymous source for the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Djokovic had been stranded at Melbourne Airport the night before Thursday while his visa issue was cleared up. On Thursday morning, he was sent a letter from the Australian government about the refusal and expulsion of the visa at local time, Reuters said, citing a source.

Djokovic plans to file an appeal against the deportation decision, the source told Reuters.

Previously this week, Djokovic’s exemption from the Australian Open championship has sparked strong criticism in the country.

Participants in a tournament starting in less than two weeks will be required to have a coroner vaccination or medical exemption to be exempted from the vaccination obligation. Djokovic has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he has been vaccinated and has also expressed opposition to the vaccine in the past.

Djokovic is number one on the world list for men in tennis.