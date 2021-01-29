The quarantines ended and tennis returned to Australia. At least Adelaide, where this Friday Rafael Nadal (2nd ATP) and Novak Djokovic (1st) were the main stars of the exhibition tournament “A Day at the Drive” for various reasons. The Spaniard beat Dominic Thiem (3rd) and highlighted “the enormous pleasure” of “playing in front of the public again”, while the Serbian only played one set due to muscle fatigue.

After serving the quarantine prior to the Australian Open, due to the sanitary measures imposed in the country, the first match of the day, three sets, faced Djokovic with one of the promises of Italian tennis, Jannik Sinner, at the Memorial Drive Tennis Club . But due to problems in his right hand, the Serbian gave his place at first to his compatriot Filip Krajinovic, who beat Sinner 6-3 in 28 minutes of play.

Novak Djokovic thus came out to play the second set of the match. Photo EFE / EPA / KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Djokovic took to the court to continue the match in the second set, which ended with the same score of 6-3 and the defeat of the Italian player. “I am sorry I could not get on the track from the beginning. I had to do a session with my physiotherapist, I did not feel in the best shape in the last two days,” explained the winner of the last Australian Open, who complained about the forced confinement that he had to do when he arrived.

“When a block of intensive training ends a few days before the ATP Cup and the Australian Open, you can’t take too many risks,” added the Serbian, who also suffers from a blister on his right hand.

Despite this, Djokovic stressed that he had a “nice day” due to the presence of the public in the stadium. “We have not played against so many people in 12 months, it is a very special event,” he explained.

All three players in the same game. Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic and Jannik Sinner. Photo REUTERS / Morgan Sette

That joy was also expressed by Rafael Nadal when it was his turn to open the evening session of the tournament. The Spaniard beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-4 and highlighted “the enormous pleasure” that had been “to play again in front of the public” that filled the stands of the Memorial Drive Tennis Club.

“The last year has been very tough, the virus has hit us all hard, but Australia is giving us an example of how to do things,” Nadal said after the crash.

The two weeks that he has had to spend in Adelaide in quarantine “are not, of course, the ideal situation, but things are like that”, added the Manacor player, who this week had opined that “complain (about the quarantine imposed on tennis players) is disrespecting people who are having a bad time. “

Nadal will play next week the ATP Cup with the Spanish team and from the 8th the Australian Open, which promised “to try to win one more time.” His only triumph in this Grand Slam dates from 2009.

For his part, Thiem also mentioned how pleasant it was to play with the public, after playing the 2020 tournaments with empty stands. The Austrian commented that last year he managed to remove “a lot of pressure” after winning the US Open, joking that “there is nothing to do at Roland Garros against this guy”, pointing to Nadal, and hoped to play a good role in the first Grand Slam of the year, a tournament in which he lost last year to Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final

With information from EFE