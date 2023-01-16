Tennis | Reino Nyyssönen, who won 35 Finnish championships in tennis, has died

Reino Nyyssönen reached the fourth round of the 1962 US Open.

Finnish dominated tennis in the 1950s and 60s Reino Nyyssönen is dead, says Tennisliitto on its website.

Nyyssönen, born in 1935 won in singles six indoor and seven outdoor Finnish championships. In doubles, there were also six indoor and seven outdoor championships. In mixed doubles, three championships were won outdoors and six indoors.

In total, Nyyssönen thus won 35 Finnish championships indoors and outdoors.

In the Grand Slam, Nyyssönen reached the fourth round of the 1962 US Open and the quarterfinals of the 1961 mixed doubles.

