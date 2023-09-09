Tennis | Reigning champion Alcaraz disappointed, Medvedev advances to US Open final

Djokovic advances to the final of the grand slam tournament played in New York already for the tenth time.

Daniil Medvedev has served up a heavy blow to the reigning US Open men’s singles champion For Carlos Alcaraz.

The third-ranked Russian defeated Spain’s first-ranked Alcarazi 7–6 (7–3), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3. The match, which ended early on Saturday Finnish time, dragged on for more than three hours.

“He (Alcaraz) is honestly really incredible. To beat him, you have to be better than yourself and I managed to do that,” Medvedev said after the match.

Medvedev has a Serbian superstar against him in the final match of the tennis tournament Novak Djokovicwhom he defeated in the final of the same tournament in 2021.

Djokovic advances to the US Open final for the tenth time. Second-seeded Djokovic secured his place in the final by defeating the unseeded American player Ben Shelton’s split score 6–3, 6–2, 7–6 (7–4). The two finished their match early Saturday Finnish time.

Djokovic’s 23 grand slam wins is already the world record for men, and the Serbian seems to want to stretch the record to 24.

Djokovic, 36, was seen in the semifinals of grand slam tournaments for a record 47th time. Statistically, Shelton’s chances did not look promising during the match. Djokovic had an unblemished 12–0 record against American players since the Games, which only got better after facing Shelton.

Shelton had advanced to the semi-finals after surprising his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in four installments.

Ranked 47th in the world, Shelton became the youngest US male player to reach the semi-finals of the US Open since 1992 and by Michael Chang. The 20-year-old Shelton played in the semifinals of a grand slam tournament for the first time in his career.