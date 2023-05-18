Tennis | Rafale Nadal’s hip can’t handle French Open – plans to retire next year

Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday that the French Open tennis tournament in Paris will be missed.

Tennis multiple grand slam winner Rafael Nadal I will not participate in the French Open tennis tournament starting next Monday, reports news agency AFP.

“I don’t make this decision, my body does,” the 36-year-old Spaniard said.

Nadal has participated in the second grand slam tournament of the season, the French Open, every time since 2005. He has won the tournament no less than 14 times.

Nadal could not say when he will return to tournaments. One possibility is the autumn Davis cup finals. He also said that he plans to play again in 2024.

“It’s probably my last year on the professional tour, but I don’t promise this 100 percent because you never know what’s going to happen,” Nadal said.

Nadal has won the men’s singles grand slam tournament a total of 22 times. The Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian and French Open tournaments and the Wimbledon and US Open tournaments.